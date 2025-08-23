Rocco Becht stars as No. 22 Iowa State beats No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Rocco Becht passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, helping No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in the Aer Lingus Classic on Saturday.

Becht was 14 for 28 for 183 yards. He found Dominic Overby for a 23-yard TD in the first quarter and passed to Brett Eskildsen for a 24-yard score in the third quarter.