Rivers ready for first Lucas Oil Stadium start since clinching playoff berth when Colts, 49ers meet

Rivers left the NFL, started coaching high school football in Alabama, became a grandfather and shocked the world by coming out of retirement and nearly leading the Colts to a victory last week in Seattle.

He returned to his former team with old friend Shane Steichen calling the plays for a franchise under new ownership. And on Monday night, he'll be playing in front of a near capacity home crowd — something he didn't get to do during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year.

Still, two things have not changed: Rivers remains stuck on 134 career wins and the Colts haven't reached the playoffs since he was Indy's starter the last time. The 44-year-old quarterback believes he can achieve both over the next three weeks or he wouldn't be playing.

“I know the NFL is a big deal and this, and it can be whatever it can be,” Rivers said after rejoining the Colts. "But to me, it’s like ‘Hey, you get to play football, potentially, for four more weeks and maybe then some.’ And as long as I can live with the results, both good or bad, and go back home and move on, then I was willing to go for it, and I was able to get to that place mentally.”

While many around the league — from Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons — lauded Rivers' effort to make a comeback, most were intrigued to see how Rivers would play.

Yes, he does have some physical limitations, and, yes, concerns about his mobility, his ability to throw deep and the long layoff prompted Steichen to take a safer approach in last week's 18-16 loss at Seattle.

While Indy leaned heavily on its ground game and a short passing game to protect Rivers from taking needless hits, he still went 18 of 27 with 120 yards and threw an interception on Indy's final offensive play.

The Colts (8-6) lost their fourth straight game to remain one spot outside the AFC's seven-team playoff field, and Rivers acknowledged this week he must be better over the final three games to save Indy's fading playoff hopes.

Still, the 49ers (10-4) know what they're up against. Three years ago, when San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was looking for stability at quarterback, he reached out to Rivers. Because the need didn't actually arise until the NFC championship game, Rivers never signed.

But after studying last week's tape, Shanahan believes Rivers still has what it takes.

“I see a guy who knows how to play the position as good as anyone,” Shanahan said. "I think he had 27 throws in that game and every ball goes right to the exact spot. He attacked their coverages great. He played against a very good pass rush and was able to get rid of the ball. He’s one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever watched, and he definitely helped that team.”

This week might not look much different despite Rivers getting a full week of practice and an extra day to study game tape.

The reason: San Francisco has struggled recently against the run because of a rash of injuries to its front seven. But Steichen and Rivers both acknowledged this week that Indy needs to be more aggressive this week.

Can Rivers get it done at his age? Only time will tell.

“I don't really feel any limitations pushing the ball down the field. I'm not going to throw it 60 yards, but I can't name many times that I did that anyway," Rivers said Thursday. "Obviously, the name of the game is winning and so, obviously, we moved past (last week's game) and I know the guys have been great already this week.

"We'll be fired up for this one on Monday night.”

