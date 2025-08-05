RFK Jr. pulls $500 million in funding for vaccine development

The projects — 22 of them — are being led by some of the nation’s leading pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna to prevent flu, COVID-19 and H5N1 infections.

The mRNA vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Kennedy said in the Tuesday statement that he wants the health department to move away from mRNA vaccines, calling on the department to start “investing in better solutions.” He provided no details on what those technologies might be.