Breaking: Families of victims in Springfield book urge action at city meeting

Retail sales rise a solid 0.5% in July from June helped by rebounding auto sales

Shoppers stepped up their spending in July, particularly at the nation’s auto dealerships
Washers and dryers are displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washers and dryers are displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Business
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO – AP Retail Writer
32 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers stepped up their spending in July, particularly at the nation’s auto dealerships.

Retail sales rose 0.5% last month, a slowdown from a revised 0.9% in June, according to the Commerce Department’s report released Friday.

The increases followed two consecutive months of spending declines — a 0.1% pullback in April and a 0.9% slowdown in May.

Excluding auto sales, which have been volatile since President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on many foreign-made cares. retail sales rose 0.3%.

Auto sales rose 1.6%. They appear to have returned roughly to normalized spending after a surge in March and April as Americans attempted to get ahead of Trump’s 25% duty on imported cars and parts and then a slump after that, according to Samuel Tombs, chief U.S. Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Business at clothing stores was up 0.7% while at electronics stores, sales were down 0.6%. Online retailers saw a 0.8% increase.

In Other News
1
Cleanup of Tremont City Barrel Fill headed toward 2026 start
2
Families of victims in Springfield book urge action at city meeting
3
Springfield to again have compounding pharmacy at RxAvenue
4
Ferncliff fence to see changes in bid to reduce frequent crashes
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week