Red Sox and closer Aroldis Chapman agree to $13.3 million contract for 2026 with a 2027 option

“This morning at 9 o'clock he was already in the weight room,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said one day after the team finalized a $13.3 million, one-year contract for 2026.

“I think that that’s something you would point at when you ask how can someone throw 100 miles per hour for 15 years now and just continue to have successful season after successful season.”

Chapman's deal contains a vesting option for 2027 and would pay $26 million over two years if he pitches at least 40 innings next season. The team announced the deal Sunday following a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

The Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-4 on Monday, with Chapman getting the final three outs for his 28th save.

Asked whether he ever felt old around younger players, Chapman said through an interpreter: “No, no I feel the same as they are — 27, 25."

Chapman, who earned his eighth All-Star selection this season, entered Monday with an average fastball velocity of 100.9 mph. He had thrown 156 pitches of 100 mph or higher, sixth in the major leagues behind 27-year-old Mason Miller, Daniel Palencia (25), Jhoan Duran (27), Hunter Greene (26) and Seth Halvorsen (25).

Pitchers Garrett Crochet, Greg Weissert and Brennan Bernardino and young star Roman Anthony were among Chapman's teammates at the news conference.

Chapman gets a $13 million salary next year. If the left-hander reaches 40 innings in 2026, a $13 million salary in 2027 would become guaranteed. If he doesn't pitch at least 40 inning, he would receive a $300,000 buyout unless both sides accept a mutual option, which would be unlikely.

“Of course you think about it," said Chapman. “I wanted to stay here and we started to think about it, having conversations.”

Breslow side the sides started to chat about it a couple of weeks ago.

“When players are pretty vocal about enjoying their time here, it certainly makes sense and it's worth pursuing," Breslow said. “Aroldis has spoken glowingly about his time here."

Chapman is having perhaps his best year, with a career-low 1.02 ERA during his 16th major league season and first in Boston. He converted his 27th save in 29 chances on Sunday.

“I think this guy has been great for us, and not only on the field,” manager Alex Cora said before Sunday's game. “What he’s done on the field is amazing.”

After earning his 350th save on July 1, Chapman said his goal was to reach 400.

“I want to keep throwing until I know that it’s time,” he said. “I don’t want to retire then two or three years have that regret that I could have done more.”

He extended his career-best hitless streak to 16 games on Monday, the longest in club history and tied for the third-longest in the major leagues since 1901.

Chapman is 59-47 with a 2.52 ERA and 362 saves for the Reds (2010-15), Yankees (2016-22), Cubs (2016), Royals (2023), Rangers (2023), Pirates (2024) and Red Sox (2025). He ranks third in strikeouts by a relief pitcher (1,322) and 13th on the career saves list.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

