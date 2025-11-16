Reconnecting with an old friend is a story of distance, loss and rediscovery

“Strong friendships really do stay for the long haul," Austin, 51, said. "Even if there are pauses in between and they fade, that doesn’t mean they completely dissolve or they go forgotten. They’re always there kind of lingering like a little light in the back.”

Early friendships are some of the deepest: the schoolmates who shared bike rides and their favorite candy. The roommates who offered comfort after breakups. The ones who know us, sometimes better than we know ourselves.

But as adults take on jobs and the responsibilities of homes and families, it can be challenging to stay connected with everyone we've loved.

Technology plays a role, too. Loneliness has increased since the television was invented and intensified with the introduction of smartphones, according to psychologist Marisa Franco, a University of Maryland assistant clinical professor and author of “Platonic,” a book about the science of attachment.

Once they've lost touch with friends, some people are reluctant to reach out, fearing rejection. But most of those on the receiving end appreciate the effort more than we expect, Franco said.

“People are delighted to hear from their old friends and open to connections,” she said.

Franco suggests reminiscing about a shared memory to span the time and distance. It can be something as simple as, "This pic came up and I just realized I wanted to check in on you,” she said. Propose a meetup. If the friend lives far away, try scheduling a phone date to catch up.

Below, six people who tried to rekindle lost friendships reflect on distance, loss and reconnection.

A missing piece

Heather Robb and Laine DiPasquantonio were nearly inseparable in their 20s, when they both lived in Boston. They went to concerts and vacationed together. DiPasquantonio was there when Robb met her future husband and attended their wedding as a bridesmaid.

But sometime after Robb married and DiPasquantonio moved to Colorado, their circle of friends scattered. They became busy raising children, juggling jobs and caring for aging parents.

“It’s terrible because you don’t know it’s happening,” Robb, 60, said in a joint interview. “I think it was simply space and time. We were all in different cities, we were all in that busy time of toddlers.”

Years passed with occasional holiday cards and texts but few meaningful interactions. DiPasquantonio saw photos on social media of Robb skiing and traveling with other friends. “I wasn’t sure there was so much room for me, from a distance,” she said.

“Aww, I feel badly about that,” Robb replied. “I would argue that's the bad side of social media.”

The women found their way back to each other when Robb, president of Heather Robb Communications, had a business trip to Denver in April. She called to see if DiPasquantonio wanted to get dinner. “I didn’t know if she was going to be that happy to hear from me. I actually had some trepidation in reaching out," Robb said.

When she did, Robb learned her friend was about to undergo surgery for breast cancer. Instead of meeting for dinner, DiPasquantonio, a placement specialist at Harmony Senior Referrals, invited Robb to stay for the weekend. A mutual friend flew out to join them.

“I was so tickled that you called and wanted to get together. It was awesome,” DiPasquantonio, 63, said during their interview. “What took us so long, right?”

They've remained close since.

“It just feels so good. It feels like there was a missing piece,” Robb said.

Just do it

Reyna Dominguez, 18, had the same best friend since first grade. But when Dominguez moved from Long Island to Brooklyn, her friend began college. Dominguez started working in a salon and their schedules didn't align. About six months passed without communication.

After graduating cosmetology school, Dominguez texted her friend to share the news.

“I was a bit anxious that she was not going to respond. But she did, and I was so relieved and happy,” Dominguez said.

Now they're in touch about once a month and planning to get together.

“It’s important to stay in touch because sometimes I do get lonely, like I have no one to really talk to,” Dominguez said. "But with her, she knows all about my life."

Dominguez encourages anyone considering reaching out to an old friend to go ahead. “I say just do it. You have nothing to lose,” she said. “I guess the worst they could do is not respond to you, but I feel like you’ll still be happy with the thought, ‘I tried.’”

Staying close

Andrew Snyder’s best friend since 5th grade lives a plane ride away, but that hasn’t stopped them from keeping in touch. They call or email each other at least once a month and see each other several times per year.

At key points in their lives, they've visited each others' homes “so when we talk about things, we actually can understand," said Snyder, 50, who teaches philosophy and economics in New York City.

Living in different cities means it requires work to stay connected, but it's important to Snyder, who feels that friendships are thinning out as people spend more time looking at cellphone screens.

“Friendship and cooking your own food, and exercising and being outside, these are the things that used to be real life, and now I think they’re all fading,” Snyder said. “I don’t think the real issue is time anymore. I think the real issue is a sense of overwhelm and a sense of depletion that we all feel.”

No regrets

Kim Ventresca, 22, drifted from her best friend while attending college. She reached out a few times and they reconnected when the friend was having a rough time. But they stopped talking again when Ventresca was going through mental health and relationship challenges. Eventually, the other young woman told Ventresca she no longer wanted to be friends.

“I’ve got some new friends now, and I feel like it’s probably better because some things happen for a reason,” she said. “I’m hoping that she’s alright and that she is doing OK.”

Ventresca, who works as a social media manager and receptionist in New Jersey, said she still recommends reaching out to missed friends, even if it's awkward.

“The worst thing that happens is you get 'left on read' or delivered or declined,” she said.

Secret language

After Austin's family moved to Germany, she didn't see her childhood best friend again for 20 years, through a chance meeting on a New York City subway platform. They reconnected briefly, but contact lapsed again.

Molly's 2021 visit with one of her children to a college near Austin's home provided another chance to restore the friendship. They’ve remained close since.

“Something at that point just shifted," Austin, owner of KindPoint Communications, said. "Things really picked up and we just basically outright said, ’Let’s just keep this momentum going. Let’s not wait another 20 years.'”

Send your wellness questions and story ideas to cbussewitz@ap.org. Follow AP’s Be Well coverage, focusing on wellness, fitness, diet and mental health at https://apnews.com/hub/be-well.