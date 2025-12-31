Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé sidelined with knee injury

French sports daily newspaper L'Equipe said Mbappé would be unavailable for at least three weeks, without quoting a source.

L'Equipe added that Mbappé had been suffering for several weeks from an issue with the lateral ligament in his knee, and an MRI carried out on Wednesday morning revealed a lesion that requires treatment and rest.

The striker has been in great form. Earlier this month, Mbappé scored his 59th goal for Madrid in 2025, tying the club record for the most in a year held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined Madrid in the summer of 2024, has scored 29 times for Madrid this season, including a league-leading 18.

Madrid's next game is on Sunday against Real Betis in La Liga.

___

