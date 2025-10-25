Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson (hamstring) for Sunday; 2-time MVP will miss a 3rd straight game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury when the Baltimore Ravens host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Ravens ruled Jackson out Saturday, while also saying he was not in fact a full participant in practice the previous day. Jackson was initially listed as a full participant Friday — and questionable for Sunday's game. But now the team has downgraded him to out — and said he was actually limited Friday.