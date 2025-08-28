Rangers get trio of 3-run homers and Seager goes deep in 20-3 blowout of Angels

Higashioka's 10th homer for a 20-3 lead came on the last of 21 pitches — all between 30 and 40 mph — from Oswald Peraza, who moved to the mound from first base in the seventh and allowed eight runs while getting one out.

The first three homers came against Jack Kochanowicz, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game for his 23rd start in his third stint with the Angels this season.

Kochanowicz (3-11) allowed 11 runs with 10 earned — both career highs — in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander's ERA rose to 6.81.

Jacob Webb (5-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings after Jacob Latz started a bullpen game in place of Nathan Eovaldi, who went on the injured list a day after the Rangers said the right-hander's season was probably over due to a rotator cuff strain.

Wyatt Langford reached base all five times and scored four runs before he was replaced by a pinch-runner in the seventh.

The Angels were leading 1-0 when García homered.

García, Pederson and Higashioka had five RBIs apiece as the Rangers scored their most runs since a 20-6 win over Minnesota in 2011.

Both teams are off Thursday. Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-8, 4.73 ERA) is scheduled for the opener of a four-game series in Houston on Friday. Rangers rookie RHP Jack Leiter (8-7, 3.81) is set for the first of three against the Athletics in Sacramento.

