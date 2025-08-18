Rahm wins LIV Golf season points title, then falls in playoff to Munoz in Indianapolis

Rahm also lost on the first extra hole last week outside Chicago, falling to Dean Burmester in a three-way playoff that included Josele Ballester. On Sunday, Munoz beat the Spanish star won the playoff with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

“It’s a great moment, but it just doesn’t feel great to finish the year losing two playoffs,” Rahm said. “I’m sure over time I’ll get over that, and I’ll really appreciate what I’ve done this year. To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know I’ll be proud of that.”

Rahm took the season points title from Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season. Niemann shot a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under, his first top-10 finish of the year that he didn't win.

“It’s kind of hard to swallow,” Niemann said. “But at the end of the day, I think it is what it is. I feel like it’s going to put something inside me to kind of work harder and try to be in this situation again next year and make it different.”

Munoz and Niemann led Torque GC to the team event championship with a record 64-under total. The team broke the LIV mark of 53 under.

“I got a little lucky that he didn’t hit as close to me, and I finished it quick,” Munoz said. “First time I’ve ever beaten him, so really proud of that and happy that I got to go home with the trophy.”

Ian Poulter birdied four of his last five holes for a 67 to tie for 17th and avoid relegation from the tour. Majesticks teammate Henrik Stenson was relegated, missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have keep him on the tour and left Poulter out.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf