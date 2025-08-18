Rahm wins LIV Golf season points title, then falls in playoff to Munoz in Indianapolis

Rahm also lost on the first extra hole last week outside Chicago, falling to Dean Burmester in a three-way playoff that included Josele Ballester. On Sunday, Munoz beat the Spanish star won with a birdie on the par-4 18th in the playoff.

Rahm took the season points title from Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season. Niemann shot a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under, his first top-10 finish of the year that he didn't win.

Munoz and Niemann led Torque GC to the team event championship with a record 64-under total. The broke the LIV mark of 53 under.

Ian Poulter birdied four of his last five holes for a 67 to tie for 17th and avoid relegation from the tour. Majesticks teammate Henrik Stenson was relegated, missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have keep him on the tour and left Poulter out.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf