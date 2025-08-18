Rahm wins LIV Golf season points title, then falls in playoff to Munoz in Indianapolis

Jon Rahm successfully defended his LIV Golf season points title Sunday without winning an event all year, closing with an 11-under 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz on the first extra hole in the Indianapolis event
Sebastián Muñoz, of Torque GC, hits from the sixth fairway during the final round of LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Westfield, Ind. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jon Rahm successfully defended his LIV Golf season points title Sunday without winning an event all year, closing with an 11-under 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz on the first extra hole in the Indianapolis event.

Munoz won two days after becoming the first player to shoot 59 with a double bogey. The Colombian player —with Rahm hitting balls on driving range — birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 65 to match Rahm at 22 under at The Club at Chatham Hills.

Rahm also lost on the first extra hole last week outside Chicago, falling to Dean Burmester in a three-way playoff that included Josele Ballester. On Sunday, Munoz beat the Spanish star won with a birdie on the par-4 18th in the playoff.

Rahm took the season points title from Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season. Niemann shot a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under, his first top-10 finish of the year that he didn't win.

Munoz and Niemann led Torque GC to the team event championship with a record 64-under total. The broke the LIV mark of 53 under.

Ian Poulter birdied four of his last five holes for a 67 to tie for 17th and avoid relegation from the tour. Majesticks teammate Henrik Stenson was relegated, missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have keep him on the tour and left Poulter out.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

