Rahm wins LIV Golf season points title, then falls in playoff to Munoz in Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jon Rahm successfully defended his LIV Golf season points title Sunday without winning an event all year, closing with an 11-under 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz on the first extra hole in the Indianapolis event.
Munoz won two days after becoming the first player to shoot 59 with a double bogey. The Colombian player —with Rahm hitting balls on driving range — birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 65 to match Rahm at 22 under at The Club at Chatham Hills.
Rahm also lost on the first extra hole last week outside Chicago, falling to Dean Burmester in a three-way playoff that included Josele Ballester. On Sunday, Munoz beat the Spanish star won with a birdie on the par-4 18th in the playoff.
Rahm took the season points title from Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season. Niemann shot a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under, his first top-10 finish of the year that he didn't win.
Munoz and Niemann led Torque GC to the team event championship with a record 64-under total. The broke the LIV mark of 53 under.
Ian Poulter birdied four of his last five holes for a 67 to tie for 17th and avoid relegation from the tour. Majesticks teammate Henrik Stenson was relegated, missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have keep him on the tour and left Poulter out.
