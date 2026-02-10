Raedler and Huber of Austria win team combined at the Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin is 4th

After taking two golds and silver from her first two Olympics, Shiffrin also didn’t win a medal in any of her six races at the Beijing Games four years ago.

Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher of Germany earned silver and Paula Moltzan and Jacqueline Wiles of the U.S. took bronze.

“No tricks here at all,” Shiffrin was told over team radio before her run on a course set by an Austrian coach. “Actually it’s nothing to report. You got it.”

But Shiffrin lost time to the leaders at every checkpoint and crossed 0.31 seconds behind — missing a medal by finishing 0.06 behind the other American team. In the finish area, Johnson — who was coming off a gold in the individual downhill — embraced Shiffrin, while the Austrians and other podium finishers began celebrating.

The team combined consists of one racer competing in a downhill run and another in a slalom run, with the times from the two added together to determine the results.

Shiffrin still has her individual events of giant slalom and slalom to come.

Neither Raedler, who placed second in the downhill leg, nor Huber, who had the 10th-fastest slalom leg, has ever won a World Cup race.

Aicher, one of the few all-around skiers competing in every event, also took silver in the individual downhill.

Wiles, who was fourth in the downhill leg, and Moltzan, who had the fourth-fastest slalom leg, both earned their first Olympic medals.

Shiffrin was only 15th fastest in the slalom leg.

