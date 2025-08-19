Qatar urges a Gaza ceasefire after a 'positive response' from Hamas

“They are talking about a 60-day truce, and after Israel gets its (hostages) they will strike us again,” said Huda Rishe, who has been displaced four times since the start of the war. “We will return to Gaza City and then leave again. We have lost hope.”

AP reporters saw some families arriving in central Gaza after fleeing Gaza City.

Many Israelis, who rallied in the hundreds of thousands on Sunday, fear the offensive will further endanger the remaining hostages in Gaza. Just 20 of the 50 remaining are thought to be alive.

“If this (ceasefire) proposal fails, the crisis will exacerbate,” Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, told journalists, adding they have yet to hear from Israel on it.

US envoy is invited to rejoin the talks

Al-Ansari said Hamas had agreed to terms under discussion. He declined to provide details but said the proposal was “almost identical” to one previously advanced by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

That U.S. proposal was for a 60-day ceasefire, during which some of the remaining hostages would be released and the sides would negotiate a lasting ceasefire and the return of the rest.

“If we get to a deal, it shouldn’t be expected that it would be instantaneously implemented,” al-Ansari said. “We’re not there yet.”

That cautious assessment came a day after the foreign minister of Egypt, the other Arab country mediating the talks, said they were were pushing for a phased deal and noted that Qatar's prime minister had joined the negotiations with Hamas.

Witkoff has been invited to rejoin the talks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told The Associated Press. Witkoff pulled out of negotiations less than a month ago, accusing Hamas of not acting in good faith. It was not clear how Witkoff has responded to the invitation.

Abdelatty held a series of phone calls Tuesday with foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, Turkey and the European Union, seeking to put pressure on Israel to accept the ceasefire proposal.

“The ball is now in Israel’s court,” Abdelattay said in a statement.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, said the government's position has not changed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will pause the fighting to facilitate the release of hostages, but that the war will continue until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated and disarmed.

34 Palestinians killed in Gaza

Hospitals in Gaza said they had received the bodies of 34 Palestinians killed Tuesday, including women and children, as Israeli strikes continued across the territory. Nasser Hospital said an airstrike killed a mother, father and three children in their tent overnight in Muwasi, a camp for hundreds of thousands of civilians.

“An entire family was gone in an instant. What was their fault?” the children’s grandfather, Majed al-Mashwakhi, said, sobbing.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the strikes.

Nasser Hospital said nine people were killed while seeking aid in areas where U.N. convoys have been overwhelmed by looters and desperate crowds, and where people have been shot and killed while heading to sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF, an Israeli-backed American contractor.

Another two people were killed near a GHF site in central Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital. GHF said there were no violent incidents at any of its sites on Tuesday.

Witnesses, health officials and the U.N. human rights office say Israeli forces have killed hundreds of people seeking aid from GHF sites and U.N. convoys since Israel eased a 2 1/2 month blockade on Gaza in May. The military says it has only fired warning shots at people who approached its forces.

The overall Palestinian death toll in the war surpassed 62,000 on Monday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals. The ministry does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up around half of them.

In addition to that toll, other Palestinians have died from malnutrition and starvation, including three reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said Tuesday. It says 154 adults have died of malnutrition-related causes since late June, when it began counting such deaths, and 112 children have died of malnutrition-related causes since the war began.

Hamas-led militants started the war when they attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals. Hamas says it will only free the rest in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Aid groups continue to struggle to deliver supplies to Gaza, where most of the population is displaced, large swaths are in ruins and experts say the “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out."

Israel imposed a full blockade in March, then allowed limited aid to resume two and a half months later. The Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, COGAT, said 370 trucks of aid entered Tuesday — still below the 600 per day that the United Nations and partners say is needed.

COGAT said Tuesday that 180 pallets of aid were airdropped into Gaza with help from countries including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and France. The U.N. and partners have called airdrops expensive, inefficient and even dangerous for people on the ground.

Magdy reported from Cairo and Gambrell from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

