PSG beats Tottenham in penalty shootout to win UEFA Super Cup after late rally

9 minutes ago
UDINE, Italy (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, completing a remarkable rally after scoring two late goals to take the match to a shootout.

It secured a fifth trophy of 2025 for the French club.

Lee Kang-in scored in the 85th for PSG and fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos grabbed an equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2 in regulation.

Nuno Mendes converted the clinching penalty in the shootout for PSG.

The Super Cup is an annual early-season match between the most recent winners of the Champions League (PSG) and Europa League (Tottenham).

