Protesters block entrance to COP30 climate talks in Brazil

Protesters wore clothing associated with Indigenous groups and some protesters formed a human chain around portions of the demonstration.

Conference participants were rerouted and delegates entered the venue through another door and U.N. staff rushed to move metal detectors to the side entrance as hundreds of people formed long, snaking queues.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change told conference participants “there is no danger” from the peaceful demonstration in front of the venue.

The demonstration comes after protests Tuesday night in which Indigenous demonstrators clashed with security and stormed the entrance, resulting in minor injuries. Conference organizers have touted this edition of the annual meeting as an opportunity for indigenous people to have more prominence and power in climate talks.