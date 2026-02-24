Protest held on Greek island against docked US aircraft carrier as Iran tension builds

Protesters have gathered on the Greek island of Crete following the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier that is part of a major buildup of American forces in the Middle East
Protesters take part in an anti-war rally in Chania, Greece, opposing the docking of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at the nearby Souda Bay naval base on the southern island of Crete, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Protesters take part in an anti-war rally in Chania, Greece, opposing the docking of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at the nearby Souda Bay naval base on the southern island of Crete, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis)
news
1 hour ago
X

CHANIA, Greece (AP) — Protesters gathered on the Greek island of Crete late Tuesday following the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier that is part of a major buildup of American forces in the Middle East.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, docked Monday at the American naval base at Souda Bay on Crete, amid warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military action against Iran.

The peaceful rally, backed by the Greek Communist Party, was held in the nearby port city of Chania. Protesters held up individual placards with letters spelling out “Killers" in English.

Regional tensions have spiked again, largely over the future of Iran’s nuclear program.

In Other News
1
Springfield man indicted for alleged threats to ‘shoot up’ Wendy’s
2
Springfield man arrested in connection to abduction, assault
3
Officials continue investigation into Butler County Courthouse fire
4
100 students compete in district Power of the Pen tournament; winners...
5
Would ending TPS for Haiti hurt or help local, national economy?