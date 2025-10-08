Pro Picks: Chiefs will beat the Lions in a marquee matchup that still could be a Super Bowl preview

Jared Goff leads a dynamic Lions offense against Patrick Mahomes and the inconsistent Chiefs on Sunday night in Kansas City in one of the biggest games in Week 6.

Detroit (4-1) rebounded from a lopsided loss to Green Bay in Week 1 to win four in a row. The Chiefs (2-3) were on the right track with two straight wins after opening 0-2 but gave up a final-minute score to lose to Jacksonville on Monday night.

Still, Kansas City is only one game behind in the AFC West and two behind the Bills (4-1), Jaguars (4-1) and Colts (4-1). The Chiefs visit Buffalo in Week 9 so they just need to go on a run.

The Lions are 12-2 in prime-time games with Goff and coach Dan Campbell but both of those losses came as underdogs.

Despite owning a losing record, the Chiefs are 2 1/2-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pro Picks leans toward the home team.

CHIEFS: 30-27

NEW ENGLAND (3-2) at NEW ORLEANS (1-4)

Line: Patriots minus 3 1/2

Drake Maye and the Patriots made a statement with a comeback win at Buffalo. They’re not letting the Bills cruise to another AFC East title. Now, Mike Vrabel’s team has to avoid a letdown against the rebuilding Saints. Since 2018, teams in the middle of three-game road trip are 29-12 straight up and 28-13 ATS.

BEST BET: PATRIOTS: 26-17

SEATTLE (3-2) at JACKSONVILLE (4-1)

Line: Jaguars minus 1

The Seahawks nearly overcame an injury-depleted defense before a late pick by Sam Darnold led to a loss. Despite the turnover, Darnold is thriving in Seattle’s offense and the defense will benefit from getting at least a few starters back. Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to an impressive comeback win that may have been easier if not for his own mistakes along the way. An opportunistic defense has helped Jacksonville already match last season’s win total. Since 2018, the Seahawks are 15-8 ATS in the Eastern time zone. The Jaguars are 3-3 straight-up and 4-2 ATS on short rest with Lawrence.

UPSET SPECIAL: SEAHAWKS: 27-23

PHILADELPHIA (4-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-4)

Line: Eagles minus 7 1/2

The Eagles just lost for only the second time in 22 games but the feeling around Philadelphia surrounding the reigning Super Bowl champions is quite negative because the offense has been stagnant. Five turnovers, including three by Jaxson Dart, cost the Giants in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts is only 6-6 straight up against NFC East opponents on the road but the Eagles are 11-0 against the Giants in prime-time games since 2009, including 8-2 against the spread.

EAGLES: 23-18

DENVER (3-2) at NEW YORK JETS (0-5), in London

Line: Broncos minus 7 1/2

Bo Nix and the Broncos overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit in Philadelphia to hand the Eagles their first loss. They’re going abroad and can’t overlook a woeful Jets team. Aaron Glenn’s squad sure looks like the same old Jets. Favorites are 37-14-1 straight-up and 33-19 ATS in international games.

BRONCOS: 24-13

LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-2) at BALTIMORE (1-4)

Line: Rams minus 7 1/2

The Rams let an injury-riddled 49ers team missing Brock Purdy and several more key starters beat them at home. They’ll have to be ready for another team decimated by injuries. With Lamar Jackson, the Ravens can beat any team. Without him, they’re in trouble.

RAMS: 26-20

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) at MIAMI (1-4)

Line: Chargers minus 4 1/2

A depleted offensive line has impacted Justin Herbert and now he won’t have running back Omarion Hampton for four games and Najee Harris is already out for the season. The Chargers are facing the worst run defense in the NFL so Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal could have a big day anyway. Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense have struggled to get going this season, ranking fifth-lowest in total yards. Still, they’ve scored 24.8 points per game over the last four weeks and only managed one win. The Chargers are 13-6 ATS with Herbert in games played in the Eastern time zone.

CHARGERS: 23-20

CLEVELAND (1-4) at PITTSBURGH (3-1)

Line: Steelers minus 5

Rookie Dillon Gabriel played well in his first career start despite a loss to Minnesota in London. The Browns have a stingy defense that will keep them close in games. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are coming off a bye. The Steelers are 8-0 straight up and 6-2 ATS after a week off in the regular season since 2017. The Browns have lost 21 consecutive regular-season games in Pittsburgh.

STEELERS: 20-17

DALLAS (2-2-1) at CAROLINA (2-3)

Line: Cowboys minus 3 1/2

Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level, helping the Cowboys stay competitive despite a dismal defense. Rico Dowdle had 206 yards rushing last week in Carolina’s impressive comeback win. He could surpass that total against Dallas. With Prescott, the Cowboys are 40-13 straight up and 33-18-2 ATS against teams with a losing record.

COWBOYS: 27-20

ARIZONA (2-3) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-1)

Line: Colts minus 6 1/2

The Cardinals have lost three straight on the final play, including an embarrassing loss to Tennessee last week in which they made sloppy mistakes. Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and rookie tight end Tyler Warren have the Colts off to an excellent start. The Colts are 3-0 ATS as favorites this season.

COLTS: 27-20

TENNESSEE (1-4) at LAS VEGAS (1-4)

Line: Raiders minus 4 1/2

Cam Ward called out his team and then led the Titans to their first win. The Raiders have lost four in a row. Geno Smith needs to stop throwing picks. He should just hand the ball to Ashton Jeanty. The Titans are 0-9 ATS following their last nine wins.

RAIDERS: 26-19

CINCINNATI (2-3) at GREEN BAY (2-1-1)

Line: Packers minus 14

Joe Flacco beat the Packers last month with the Browns. Now, he gets a shot to do it again just five days after joining the Bengals. The Packers followed up a loss to the Browns with a disappointing tie against Dallas. Micah Parsons could have a career day chasing the 40-year-old Flacco.

PACKERS: 31-13

SAN FRANCISCO (4-1) at TAMPA BAY (4-1)

Line: Buccaneers minus 3

Mac Jones led the depleted 49ers to an improbable Thursday night win against the Rams and is 3-0 as a starter. Is he the next Baker Mayfield? His resurgence may have to wait. Once Purdy is ready to go, Jones will resume backup duties in San Francisco. The Buccaneers have won four games with a final-minute score. They’re banged-up, too. The 49ers are 18-19 ATS under coach Kyle Shanahan when they have extended rest. The Bucs are 9-9 ATS as a favorite with Mayfield.

BUCCANEERS: 27-23

BUFFALO (4-1) at ATLANTA (2-2)

Line: Bills minus 4 1/2

Josh Allen and the Bills try to rebound after their first loss of the season. They play in prime time for the fourth time in six games. The Falcons had an extra week to prepare for the Bills following a bye. They’ll have had 15 days in between games by kickoff on Monday night.

BILLS: 24-20

CHICAGO (2-2) at WASHINGTON (3-2)

Line: Commanders minus 4 1/2

The Bears’ 10-game losing streak last season began when Jayden Daniels and the Commanders beat them on a Hail Mary pass. Chicago has a better team this time around. Daniels returned after missing two games and led Washington to a convincing win on the road against the Chargers. Daniels is 4-2 in prime-time games. Williams is 0-4.

COMMANDERS: 27-20

Last week: Straight up: 8-6. Against spread: 8-6.

Overall: Straight up: 55-22-1. Against spread: 40-38.

Prime-time: Straight up: 10-7-1. Against spread: 6-12.

Best Bet: Straight up: 4-1. Against spread: 3-2.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-1. Against spread: 4-1.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

