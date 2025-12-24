Pro Picks: Bills will edge Eagles and 49ers will beat the Bears

The Eagles-Bills matchup is a potential Super Bowl preview. Texans-Chargers, Bears-49ers and Seahawks-Panthers could end up playing again in the playoffs.

Pro Picks aims to continue a hot streak:

DENVER (12-3) at KANSAS CITY (6-9)

Line: Broncos minus-12 1/2

The Broncos are playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC after their 11-game winning streak was snapped by the Jaguars. The Chiefs are playing their first game at Arrowhead Stadium since announcing they’re heading to the state of Kansas following the 2031 season. Denver’s defense can make this ugly for third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun.

BEST BET: BRONCOS: 27-6

HOUSTON (10-5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4)

Line: Chargers minus-2

C.J. Stroud and the Texans are still in the race for first place in the AFC South. Houston’s top-ranked defense has something to prove after a subpar performance in a win over the Raiders. Justin Herbert wasn’t sacked last week for the first time this season, but the Chargers aren’t facing the Cowboys this week.

UPSET SPECIAL: TEXANS 23-20

DALLAS (6-8-1) at WASHINGTON (4-11)

Line: Cowboys minus-7

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are playing to avoid a losing season. The Commanders are playing for pride in a dismal season that began with high expectations after reaching the NFC title game.

COWBOYS: 27-22

DETROIT (8-7) at MINNESOTA (7-8)

Line: Lions minus-7

The Lions need to win out and Green Bay has to lose twice to get in. The Vikings beat them in Week 9 with J.J. McCarthy. He’s hurt again.

LIONS: 24-16

BALTIMORE (7-8) at GREEN BAY (9-5-1)

Line: Packers minus-3

The Ravens are eliminated with a loss. Lamar Jackson is dealing with a back injury. Jordan Love is trying to come back from a concussion and backup Malik Willis hurt his shoulder. If Jackson plays, the desperate Ravens have a chance.

RAVENS: 22-20

ARIZONA (3-12) at CINCINNATI (5-10)

Line: Bengals minus-7

The Cardinals could be headed toward a coaching change after Jonathan Gannon’s third straight losing season. The Bengals could be in a similar spot with coach Zac Taylor, and quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t seemed happy in Cincinnati.

BENGALS: 27-23

PITTSBURGH (9-6) at CLEVELAND (3-12)

Line: Steelers minus-3

Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers could have clinched the AFC North by kickoff if the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night. Myles Garrett is one sack away from breaking the single-season record of 22 1/2 that is shared by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt.

STEELERS: 23-17

NEW ORLEANS (5-10) at TENNESSEE (3-12)

Line: Saints minus-2 1/2

The Saints are 4-3 with rookie QB Tyler Shough and aiming to finish strong in a weak division in which they’re 3-2. Rookie QB Cam Ward is coming off his best game and another win would hurt Tennessee’s draft positioning.

SAINTS: 20-16

JACKSONVILLE (11-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (8-7)

Line: Jaguars minus-6 1/2

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South if the Texans lose to the Chargers or with a win. They’re still in play for the No. 1 seed. Philip Rivers’ return to the NFL has been impressive, but the Colts are 0-2 and would be eliminated if Houston wins.

COLTS: 24-23

TAMPA BAY (7-8) at MIAMI (6-9)

Line: Buccaneers minus-5 1/2

The Buccaneers have gone from 6-2 to possible elimination this week if they lose and the Panthers win. But Tampa Bay controls its future. Two wins and the Bucs are in. Quinn Ewers makes his second start for the Dolphins. He’s facing a shaky defense.

BUCCANEERS: 26-23

NEW ENGLAND (12-3) at NEW YORK JETS (3-12)

Line: Patriots minus-12 1/2

The Patriots are coming off an impressive win over the Ravens and still have a shot to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Jets are playing for the best draft pick, as usual this time of year.

PATRIOTS: 30-13

SEATTLE (12-3) at CAROLINA (8-7)

Line: Seahawks minus-7

Coming off a thrilling comeback win in overtime to take over first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks need to win to stay on top and hold the No. 1 seed. They can finish as low as sixth in the NFC. The Panthers could clinch the NFC South with a win and a loss by the Buccaneers. But if Tampa Bay beats Miami, this game is meaningless for Carolina. The Panthers would still have to beat the Buccaneers next week.

SEAHAWKS: 24-19

NEW YORK GIANTS (2-13) at LAS VEGAS (2-13)

Line: Raiders minus-1

This is the NFL’s version of a Toilet Bowl in fantasy football leagues. The winner is really a loser because they’ll lose the No. 1 overall pick. Jaxson Dart had a rough game against the Vikings. But he’s the Giants’ quarterback of the future. The Raiders need a franchise quarterback, so a loss would be beneficial. They should bench Ashton Jeanty — they won’t — to improve the possibility of a loss.

RAIDERS: 23-21

PHILADELPHIA (10-5) at BUFFALO (11-4)

Line: Bills minus-1

The Eagles are almost locked into the No. 3 seed, though they can move up to No. 2 or drop to fourth. Jalen Hurts led them to a comeback win in overtime against Buffalo in 2023. Josh Allen and the Bills still have an outside chance to win the AFC East.

BILLS: 26-24

CHICAGO (11-4) at SAN FRANCISCO (11-4)

Line: 49ers minus-3

Caleb Williams and the Bears keep finding ways to win. They’re coming off a late comeback against the Packers. The 49ers, despite a depleted defense, can secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed with two wins. Christian McCaffrey is 151 yards receiving away from his second career 1,000/1,000 season.

49ERS: 26-24

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at ATLANTA (6-9)

Line: Rams minus-8

Matthew Stafford and the Rams dropped from first in the NFC West to sixth in the conference with a loss to Seattle. They need to win out to have a shot to get back on top. Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson won’t make it easy for Los Angeles.

RAMS: 30-20

Last week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 11-4-1.

Overall: Straight up: 169-70-1. Against spread: 127-106-7.

Prime time: Straight up: 30-22-1. Against spread: 24-29.

Best Bet: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 8-7-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 12-4. Against spread: 12-4.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

