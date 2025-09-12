Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded service members

Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit to support wounded service members
In this photo provided by the Railway of Ukraine Ukrzaliznytsia on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, Britain's Prince Harry arrives on central railway station in Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Railway of Ukraine Ukrzaliznytsia via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Friday for a surprise visit in support of wounded service members.

It’s the second time that Harry has visited the country, which is among the nations bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years’ time.

The sporting competition, which he founded, is a Paralympic-like competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Harry’s representatives confirmed his arrival.

“We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,” Harry told the Guardian newspaper while on an overnight train to the capital.

