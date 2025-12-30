Premier League leader Arsenal routs Aston Villa 4-1 to move 5 points ahead of City

Arsenal ensures it will end the year top of the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 4-1 at home in a powerful statement win
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP photo/Alastair Grant)

Sports
By JEROME PUGMIRE – AP Sports Writer
36 minutes ago
Arsenal ensured it will end the year top of the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 4-1 at home in a powerful statement win on Tuesday.

The fourth goal, scored by substitute Gabriel Jesus one minute after coming on, highlighted the depth of Arsenal's bench this season and coach Mikel Arteta jubilantly high-fived his assistants at the final whistle.

Victory moved Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City, which plays at Sunderland on New Year's Day, and six points clear of third-place Villa.

Elsewhere, Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth; Newcastle won 3-1 at lowly Burnley; and Manchester United was held 1-1 at home to rock-bottom Wolverhampton.

Struggling West Ham drew 2-2 with visiting Brighton and Everton won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

