Power restored to 800,000 in Kyiv after major Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid

Russian drone and missile strikes wounded at least 20 people in Kyiv, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across swaths of Ukraine early Friday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko described the attack as “one of the largest concentrated strikes” against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday said the strikes had targeted energy facilities supplying Ukraine’s military. It did not give details of those facilities, but said Russian forces used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and strike drones against them.

The energy sector has been a key battleground since Russia launched its all-out invasion more than three years ago.

Each year, Russia has tried to cripple the Ukrainian power grid before the bitter winter season, apparently hoping to erode public morale. Winter temperatures run from late October through March, with January and February the coldest months.

Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that its air defenses intercepted or jammed 54 of 78 Russian drones launched against Ukraine overnight, while Russia’s defense ministry said it had shot down 42 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

The latest round of attacks came after the leaders of Britain, France and Germany said Friday they had agreed in a phone call to use the value of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s armed forces.

In a statement published by the German government, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said they would act “in close cooperation with the United States.”

The leaders said the joint action would “increase pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin and “bring Russia to the negotiation table.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine