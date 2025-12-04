Pope Leo XIV's first full-length US book, 'Peace Be with You,' to be released in February

NEW YORK (AP) — The first full-length book by Pope Leo XIV to come out in the U.S. will be published next year.

HarperOne announced Wednesday that it had acquired world rights to “Peace Be with You! My Words to the Church and to the World,” scheduled for release on Feb. 26. “Peace Be With You” includes sermons and addresses he has given since his election in May. HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, is calling the book “a vision for peace, unity, and reconciliation in a fractured world.”