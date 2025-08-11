Police say 3 dead in a shooting at a Target in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed Monday in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained, police said.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said during a news conference that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, stole then wrecked a car and hijacked another. She said three people are dead and the suspect has been apprehended.
Austin-Travis County emergency services spokesperson said first responders treated one person for unrelated injuries.
The shooting came amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the upcoming school year. Target corporate has not responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
___
Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin and Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed.