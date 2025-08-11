Police say 3 dead in a shooting at a Target in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained

Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained
Law enforcement investigates a shooting at Target off Research Boulevard, near Ohlen Road in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Law enforcement investigates a shooting at Target off Research Boulevard, near Ohlen Road in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
news
By NADIA LATHAN – Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed Monday in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect has been detained, police said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said during a news conference that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, stole then wrecked a car and hijacked another. She said three people are dead and the suspect has been apprehended.

Austin-Travis County emergency services spokesperson said first responders treated one person for unrelated injuries.

The shooting came amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the upcoming school year. Target corporate has not responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin and Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed.

In Other News
1
Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest packed in crowds over weekend
2
Federal Medicaid policy shifts pressuring Rocking Horse in Springfield
3
Ohio Legislative Black Caucus to hold town hall at Clark State
4
Clark County issues proclamations for child support, emergency...
5
Rose Commons already a quarter full, nearing completion, says developer