Police say 2 dead in a shooting at a Target in Austin, Texas, and a suspect is detained

The police statement did not say if anyone was injured. Austin-Travis County emergency services posted on X that it assisted four patients but provided no details.

Target corporate didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. The shooting came amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the upcoming school year.

Video shows a massive police and emergency response to the store parking lot.

Austin police identified a suspect as a white male wearing shorts and a Hawaiian-style floral shirt. Police closed several roads in the area and warned the public not to approach him.