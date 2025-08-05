Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members

Further details about Drummond's arrest weren't immediately available, and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

An automated message from the public defender’s office said to call back later.

Drummond is expected in court in Tiptonville for an arraignment later this week. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and weapons offenses, officials have said.

Dyer and Lake counties District Attorney Danny Goodman told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday that he has yet to decide if he'll seek the death penalty, but said it was “very likely” he would.

Goodman said Drummond shot the family members, and that Drummond’s girlfriend is the sister of the infant’s grandmother.

“They were actually all associated with one another,” Goodman said. “So it wasn’t a random attack.”

Tuesday's search left the community, situated on the Mississippi River in western Tennessee and more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Nashville, on edge, according to the district attorney.

“The biggest emotion has been fear,” Goodman said. “You don’t usually hear about in small towns much — you know, a quadruple homicide.”

He added: “The two emotions are, one is shock, and the second would be fear.”

Hours before the arrest, Jackson Police posted a roughly 20-second video surveillance clip showing someone they said was Drummond, wearing camouflage and carrying a firearm, trying to enter the door of an unspecified building.

The investigation into the family's killings in Tiptonville began July 29 after an infant in a car seat was found in a front yard in the Tigrett area, roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) away. The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a caller reported a minivan or midsize SUV had dropped the infant at a “random individual’s front yard.”

The sheriff's office later said they were working with investigators in neighboring Lake County, where four people had been found dead. Officials determined those people were the child's parents, grandmother and uncle.

Authorities later identified those people as James M. Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; Cortney Rose, 38; and Braydon Williams, 15.

Wilson and Adrianna Williams were the infant's parents, while Rose was Adrianna and Braydon Williams’ mother.

Investigators determined the four relatives had not been seen since the night before, according to Goodman. A relative had called 911 after finding two vehicles in a remote area, and the four bodies were found in nearby woods, Goodman said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch has said it's believed the killings were a targeted attack by Drummond. The baby, identified by Goodman as a girl, is safe and being cared for by other relatives.

Goodman said authorities believe Drummond drove the baby from Tiptonville to Tigrett, where she was left in a yard.

The TBI has already charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators allege both men “assisted” Drummond, 28, in the killings.

Drummond's criminal history includes prison time for robbing a convenience store and threatening to go after jurors. He was also charged with attempted murder while behind bars.

An attorney who represented him as a teenager had not returned earlier messages from the AP.