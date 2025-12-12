Pitts' performance is most productive by NFL tight end since 1996, helps Falcons beat Bucs

The previous tight end to finish with at least 10 catches, 150 yards receiving and three TDs in a game was Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe in 1996.

The 25-year-old Pitts noted he wasn't even born yet back then.

“Man, I love the state of Florida,” the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Pitts said as he stepped up to the podium in the visiting interview room at Raymond James Stadium.

“It means a lot,” he added about the mention of Sharpe. “It's a great person to be (compared to).”

Kurt Cousins targeted Pitts a team-high 12 times, leaning heavily on the young tight end with leading receiver Drake London out with a knee injury. Pitts scored on receptions of 8, 17 and 7 yards, the latter trimming what had once been a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to 28-26 with 3:34 remaining.

His last catch, on third-and-28 from the Atlanta 29, was for 14 yards. Cousins threw 21 yards to David Sills V on fourth-and-14 to set up Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

“It was the plan, you know, all along. Kyle is our guy,” second-year Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You're down a couple of your guys like Drake, some of those guys, and Kyle has really filled in that role and become the lead dog guy. He has done an awesome job.”

The Falcons (5-9) are eliminated from playoff contention, but they relished the opportunity to play spoiler against the division-rival Bucs (7-7), who are trying to win the NFC South for the fifth straight season.

“It's amazing. I mean, we've been having our ups and downs through the year,” Pitts said. “Obviously, it's not fun being eliminated early, but we're resilient. ... It was just pretty fun to get that win.”

The Falcons overcame a team-record 19 penalties for 125 yards. They also withstood a wide-open Sills dropping what would have been a go-ahead TD catch in the third quarter, as well as Bijan Robinson's third-quarter fumble that led to the touchdown that put Tampa Bay up by two scores early in the fourth.

“It's a steppingstone to where we want to go,” Morris said. “We talked about this, building blocks for what we've got to do. What we're talking about is next year. ... Only thing we can do right now is finish.”

