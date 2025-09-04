Pirates shut out the Dodgers as Ohtani skips scheduled start on the mound due to illness

Five Pirate pitchers combined for the club's major-league leading 17th shutout of the season. Mike Burrows (2-4) got the win with three innings in relief of starter Braxton Ashcraft. Dennis Santana finished off a perfect ninth by striking out Ohtani for his 13th save.

Reynolds hit his 15th homer of the season, a shot over the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field. McCutchen added his 13th of the year and 332nd of his career in the second inning, tying him with Moises Alou and Bobby Bonds for 121st on the career list. Joey Bart had three hits and drove in an insurance run for the Pirates.

Los Angeles left 10 men on base while losing for the fourth time in five games. Dodgers catcher Will Smith exited in the third inning with a contusion on his right hand.

Key moment

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs off Ashcraft in the top of the second but the 25-year-old right-hander struck out Andy Pages and Alex Freeland then got Kike Hernandez to fly out to end the threat and preserve a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Key stat

51-51 — Pittsburgh's record since Don Kelly replaced Derek Shelton as manager May 8.

Up next

The series wraps up Thursday when Pirates ace Paul Skenes (9-9, 2.05 ERA) faces Blake Snell (3-3, 2.41).

___

