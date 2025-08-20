Pirates call up Bubba Chandler, baseball's top pitching prospect

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the roster move was not yet official.

Chandler will join a staff that already includes 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

The Pirates are shuffling their pitching rotation after sending veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney to the bullpen last weekend.

Chandler got off to a hot start in Triple-A this year but has stumbled lately and is currently 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Indianapolis.

