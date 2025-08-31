Piastri wins Dutch GP after Lando Norris breaks down in a key moment for F1 title race

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Oscar Piastri steered clear of trouble to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday after teammate Lando Norris' Formula 1 title chances took a heavy blow when his McLaren broke down.
Norris was chasing Piastri late in the race when the British driver reported a “funny” smell in his cockpit. Smoke poured from the back of the car and he had to stop.
Max Verstappen passed the stricken Norris to cheers from the crowd for second place at his home Grand Prix, while Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls took his first-ever podium finish in third.
