Photos of Bill Clinton included in newly released Epstein files

Another photo shows Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face was redacted. The files do not say when the photos were taken and there was little context surrounding them.

Several White House officials, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt and top aide Steven Cheung, made social media posts Friday highlighting the photos.

In a statement, Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said the Epstein investigation “isn't about Bill Clinton.”

“There are two types of people here,” he said. “The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that.”

Clinton has never been accused of misconduct by Epstein’s known victims.