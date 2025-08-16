Phillies ace Zack Wheeler diagnosed with blood clot in right arm, placed on 15-day IL

“There's not a lot that we can say on it at this time,” said Dombrowski, who commended doctors for finding the clot. “It could have been a much more trying situation than it is.”

Wheeler pitched Friday against Washington and was limited to five innings for the second consecutive start. The right-hander allowed two runs and four hits.

The 35-year-old Wheeler is 10-5 this season with a 2.71 ERA. He has 195 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb