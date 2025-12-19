Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome their 'perfect angel girl'

Hewitt wrote under the photos: “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” Davidson added: “wu tang forever.”

The baby's first name is an apparent reference to Davidson's father, a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Hewitt, 29, confirmed the pregnancy in July with a series of photos on Instagram, joking “now everyone knows we had sex.” After the birth, friends and fans flooded Hewitt's Instagram announcement with good wishes.

Hewitt, a model, and the 32-year-old Davidson, the actor and “Saturday Night Live” alum, placed a white heart emoji over the face of their baby, the first for both of them.

The two went Instagram official with their relationship in March.