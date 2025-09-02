Pentagon authorizes up to 600 military lawyers to serve as temporary immigration judges

The move is being done at the request of the DOJ, and the memo noted that the details will initially last no more than 179 days but can be renewable.

When asked about the move, a DOJ spokesperson referred questions about the plan to the Defense Department. Pentagon officials directed questions to the White House.

A White House official said Tuesday that the Trump administration is looking at a variety of options to help resolve the significant backlog of immigration cases, including hiring additional immigration judges. The official said the matter should be “a priority that everyone — including those waiting for adjudication — can rally around.”

___

Associated Press writers Will Weissert and Eric Tucker contributed to this report.