Pentagon adds exemptions to requirement for all troops to get the flu shot

News of the policy change, which has not been publicly announced by the Pentagon, comes as the Trump administration and its advisers have suggested changes to other vaccination guidance. An influential immunization panel that the administration updated to include anti-vaccine figures decided to not recommend the COVID-19 shot to anyone, while President Donald Trump used his platform to promote unproven and, in some cases, discredited ties between the pain reliever Tylenol, vaccines and autism.

At the Pentagon, the flu shot memo declared that “going forward, the Department will conserve its resources by requiring seasonal flu vaccination for Service members only when doing so most directly contributes to readiness." However, the document is not clear about the changes because it later says the annual requirement for active-duty troops is still in effect.

While the memo was quietly sent months ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew attention to it Wednesday when he reposted a comment from an anonymous account that claimed they “won’t be forced to get a flu shot this fall for the privilege of serving my state and country in the National Guard.”

Officials in Hegseth's office did not answer questions on the conflicting nature of the memo or comment on the post he amplified.

The Trump administration also has offered back pay to former service members who refused the COVID-19 vaccine and were kicked out of the military under the Biden administration. Those who declined the vaccination have been able to return to service since 2023, but only 113 of the more than 8,000 discharged service members had chosen to do so.

The back pay offer was intended to encourage more to reenlist but met with limited success. Two months later, Pentagon officials said only 13 people — all Army soldiers — had rejoined the military.