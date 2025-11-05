Pennsylvania reelects Supreme Court justices, extending a Democratic majority on its highest court

Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht won new terms.

All three were running in what is called a retention election, in which voters are asked to vote “yes” or “no” on whether to give current justices another term. They were not identified by party on the ballot. Terms are 10 years, though age limits can shorten that time on the bench.

Reelecting them extends the Democratic majority — currently 5-2 — on a court that has been at the center of pivotal fights over voting rights, redistricting and elections.

The court could again be called on to settle partisan battles over election laws ahead of next year’s midterm contests to decide the governor’s office and the U.S. House majority. Democrats need to gain just three seats in the 2026 elections to take control of the House.

Traditionally, a retention campaign is an under-the-radar election. But in an era of increasingly polarized judicial elections, Republicans mounted a late-emerging campaign to defeat the justices. Democrats marshaled a reelection campaign with their allies, and received help from Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Defeating all three could have left the bench in a partisan 2-2 stalemate for two years, including through next year’s elections.

In recent years, the court has made major decisions around voting and elections, necessitated in part by a politically divided and often stalemated state government.

The justices in 2018 threw out a GOP-drawn map of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered and, four years later, again picked new boundaries after a stalemate in government.

The court turned away GOP challenges to Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law, which became a focal point of Republican efforts to overturn President Donald Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Republican justices dissented.

The justices also rendered verdicts in cases involving abortion rights and public school funding.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at https://x.com/timelywriter.