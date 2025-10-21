Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's memoir is coming out in January

NEW YORK (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has a book coming out in January, touching upon everything from his swift political rise to the trauma of his home being set on fire.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that “Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service,” will be released Jan. 27. Shapiro, 52, has become a prominent national Democrat since he was elected governor in 2022. He was on Kamala Harris' shortlist as a running mate in last year's presidential election and he has often been cited as a potential candidate for 2028.