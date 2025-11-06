Pelosi-isms: In showing how to 'throw a punch -- for the children,' she leaves a linguistic legacy

The turns of phrase she uses — her Pelosi-isms — have defined the Democratic leader's tenure and become embedded in the political discourse, echoing from the halls of power.

“Know your power,” Pelosi said in a video address announcing her decision not to seek reelection, dropping a Pelosi-ism and leaving her San Francisco constituents with a call to action.

At a time when the Democratic Party spins in turmoil, hungry for leadership as it confronts President Donald Trump, the Pelosi-isms endure as a reminder of the power of language. Words matter. They can stand as an organizing principle, a shorthand for a shared vision and values, as way-finders from the political outback.

As Pelosi, 85, sets out for this next chapter — she plans to finish her final year in Congress — her language over time has captured the legacy of the first woman House speaker and offers guideposts for the next in power.

Pelosi spoke with The Associated Press this summer at her office in Washington.

‘Know your why’

“That’s very important,” Pelosi said. “Because, when I left home to run for Congress, I had to know why I was doing that.”

Politics, she said, is a hard business, particularly for women.

“It’s not for the faint of heart. And it is, tough. It’s rough. So it’s only, doable if you know why you’re doing it.”

“My ‘why’ was 1 in 5 children in America lives in poverty, goes to sleep hungry at night," she said. "That was my ‘why.’"

‘Throw a punch — for the children’

“In the arena, you have to be active,” she explained.

What started as her nod to Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech has become a century later Pelosi’s own.

Roosevelt celebrated what he called, “the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly.”

Or in the Pelosi version:

“You have to be ready to take a punch. You have to be ready to to throw a punch — for the children.”

‘Diversity is our strength. Unity is our power.’

It's “so obvious,” she said. “I’ve used it for a while.”

Congress, as the first branch of government, is often considered closest to the moods of the people, and particularly the often chaotic House. It reflects the breadth of the nation.

This she what she calls the “giant kaleidoscope” in politics.

“We take pride in our diversity, but unless we're unified we're not going to achieve what our goal is," she said about her Democratic side of the aisle.

“And that’s something that people should fear. It's our strength.”

‘Mr. President, don’t characterize the strength that I bring'