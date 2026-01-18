Patriots will face Broncos in the AFC title game. Seahawks will host Rams in the NFC

The Patriots are 5 1/2-point favorites according to BetMGM Sportsbook, while the Seahawks are 2 1/2-point favorites.

Caleb Williams went from hero to goat on Sunday night, giving the Rams an opportunity when he threw his third interception of the game in overtime. Harrison Mevis kicked a 42-yard field after Matthew Stafford drove the offense 54 yards, and Los Angeles beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 at blustery, snowy Soldier Field.

“It's playoff football. We got a lot of things we could be better at but we stuck together as a team and found a way to win a game on the road in some tough conditions,” Stafford said.

Williams made a sensational, fourth-down, desperation touchdown pass in the final minute to force OT, but he was picked off by Kam Curl after Chicago had reached the Rams 48.

The Rams are in the NFC championship game for the 12th time and third under coach Sean McVay. They're 5-6 in those games but have won their last four, including four years ago when Stafford led them to a Super Bowl title.

Earlier Sunday, Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots secured a trip to the AFC championship game for the first time since Brady and Bill Belichick led them to eight in a row from 2011-18.

Maye threw three touchdown passes and a tenacious defense forced five turnovers in a 28-16 victory over C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in rainy, snowy conditions.

“They bring it every week,” Maye said of the Patriots' defense. “It's fun to watch. We can help them some more. Proud of the guys.”

The Patriots visit Denver next Sunday in their 16th appearance in the conference title game. Stidham will be making his fifth career start because Nix was injured late in the Broncos' win over Buffalo. Stidham, who is 1-3 in seven seasons, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 draft to back up Brady.

“I feel like I have a (No.) 2 (quarterback) that’s capable of starting for a handful of, a number of teams,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “I know he feels the same way. So watch out. Just watch.”

Manning and a dominant defense led the Broncos to a 20-18 victory over Brady and the Patriots in Denver's last appearance in the conference title game. Brady led New England to a 37-31 overtime victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Jan. 20, 2019 on the franchise's way to a sixth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots are 11-4 in the AFC title game. They were 4-13 last season under Jerod Mayo but Vrabel, a Patriots Super Bowl champion linebacker, took over and turned the team around quickly.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks advanced to the NFC championship game by dominating the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers 41-6 on Saturday night.

The Seahawks and Rams split their season series, each winning at home. Seattle rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a wacky 38-37 overtime win on a 2-point conversion in Week 16.

It's Seattle's fifth trip to a conference title game and first in 11 years. The Seahawks are 3-1, losing their first.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills fell short again, with questionable officiating playing a role in Denver’s 33-30 victory in overtime that sent the Broncos to the conference championship game for the 12th time in franchise history. Denver is 8-3 in those games.

Allen and the Bills (13-6) again were denied an opportunity to win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. Buffalo has been knocked out in the divisional or championship rounds in six straight seasons under Allen and coach Sean McDermott.

Allen and Nix traded go-ahead touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and Buffalo’s Matt Prater kicked a 50-yarder to send it to overtime.

After the Broncos punted on the opening drive, Allen threw a deep pass to Brandin Cooks that would have put the Bills in field-goal range, but Ja’Quan McMillian snatched it away for an interception as both players tumbled to the ground.

Officials quickly reviewed the play and upheld the call, a decision that McDermott criticized after the game. The Broncos took over at their own 20.

“That’s too big of a play, in my estimation, too big of a play in a play that decided the game, potentially as well, to not even slow it down,” McDermott said of the expedited review process.

Two pass-interference penalties on Buffalo gave the Broncos 47 yards and set up Wil Lutz’s game-ending chip-shot field goal. Tre’davious White, who was called for the second one that moved the ball to Buffalo's 8, threw his helmet down in disgust while arguing and got an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

Since the NFL expanded the playoff field to 14 teams in 2020, only one team in each conference gets a bye. Those No. 1 seeds are now 9-3 in the divisional round. The 2022 Chiefs are the only No. 1 seed to win the Super Bowl in that span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL