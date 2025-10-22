Pandemonium at pop star Rosalía's flash mob prompts criticism from Madrid's mayor

Officials deployed several police units to control traffic and closed a nearby metro station. City Hall is evaluating whether the singer could be fined for staging the event without first obtaining permission, Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida said Wednesday.

She “could have done things differently," he said, adding that she “put in jeopardy the physical safety” of her fans and bystanders.

Rosalía, 33, has twice won the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year, first for “El mal querer” in 2019 and then for “Motomami” in 2022.

“Lux,” her fourth studio album, will be released on Nov. 7.