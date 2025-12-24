Palace manager unsure when US defender Chris Richards will be available again after foot injury

Palace hosts Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, then welcomes Fulham on New Year’s Day.

“He got a knock on his foot, a stamp on his foot, and it had to be stitched,” Glasner said about Richards after the game against Arsenal. “I don’t know how many stitches, but a few.

“The doctor told me it doesn’t look so bad. I’m always hopeful. We have to be hopeful. I don’t know if he will be okay for the Tottenham game, but I’m still hoping that he will be back against Fulham.”

The 25-year-old Richards has been a regular starter for the U.S. He missed the 2022 World Cup because of a leg injury.

Arsenal beat Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

