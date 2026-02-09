Pakistan ends boycott and will face India at T20 World Cup

Back-channel talks reached the highest level, and the Pakistan government announced on X, “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations.”

The ICC said: “It was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success.”

After Bangladesh was booted from the World Cup two weeks ago when the ICC dismissed its security concerns about playing in India, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi decried the ICC's “double standards” and “injustice.” The Pakistan government told its cricket board to boycott the India group game in solidarity with Bangladesh.

But the consequences of no Pakistan-India game threatened current and future TV rights deals and ICC funding of the global game.

The Pakistan government noted in its statement that the PCB was formally asked by ICC members including Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates to end the boycott. On Monday, Bangladesh's Islam requested the match go ahead “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem."

“We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period,” Islam said. “Long may our brotherhood flourish.”

The ICC eased its stance on Monday when it said it would not penalize Bangladesh for missing the T20 World Cup for the first time. The ICC added Bangladesh had the right to approach the dispute resolution committee “should it choose to do so.”

Naqvi then announced a decision by Pakistan within 48 hours, but the final clincher appeared to come from a phone call on Monday evening between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

World Cup co-host Sri Lanka is hosting Pakistan for all of its matches.

The Pakistan government said Dissanayake asked Sharif “to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.”

Sharif green-lit the India matchup again and gave his best wishes to the “Men in Green,” who have already started the World Cup with a win over the Netherlands.

Bangladesh will be awarded a global tournament before the men's World Cup in 2031, the ICC said.

ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said in a statement that Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup “is regrettable but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.”

