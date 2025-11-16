Packers QB Jordan Love leaves game at the Giants with a left shoulder injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love left the game at the New York Giants on Sunday with a left shoulder injury after taking a big hit at the end of a run.

Love pump-faked a throw and took off on a first-and-20 play just past midfield. He was tackled by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles after gaining 4 yards and looked visibly shaken up.