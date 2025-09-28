Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry says

Dr. Paul Ransom of the British humanitarian medical NGO UK-Med, assisted by local medical staff, treats patients at a field hospital in Muwasi, near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
1 hour ago
CAIRO (AP) — Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said in its daily report the death toll has climbed to 66,005, with a further 168,162 wounded since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Among the dead were 79 who were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, it said.

Israel’s military continued its offense in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington and planned to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday. Israel’s offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced around 90% of the population and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run administration, does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its toll, but has said women and children make up around half the dead. Its figures are seen as a reliable estimate by the U.N. and many independent experts.

