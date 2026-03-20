Otega Oweh's buzzer-beater saves Kentucky in 89-94 overtime win over Santa Clara in March Madness

Oweh scored a career-high 35 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats (22-13), who will face either No. 2 seed Iowa State or 15th-seeded Tennessee State in the second round in the Midwest Region.

Brandon Garrison twice blocked 3-point attempts by Sash Gavalyugov in the final minute of overtime, following the first with a breakaway, two-handed dunk that stretched Kentucky’s lead to 83-79. His second block led to more free throws for the Wildcats.

Christian Hammond led Santa Clara (26-9) with 20 points and Graves scored 17.

Oweh broke the school record for points in a player’s first two seasons. It had stood since the Wildcats’ 1951 national championship season and was held by All-America center Bill Spivey, who would later face point-shaving allegations.

Oweh’s two free throws with 1:12 remaining in overtime put Kentucky in the lead to stay in its 63rd NCAA Tournament appearance, the most in the country.

Mouhamed Dioubate had 17 points and Denzel Aberdeen, a transfer from Florida’s national championship team last season, scored 16 for Kentucky.

Santa Clara was seeking its first tournament win since 1996, when future NBA MVP Steve Nash was a senior.

Graves put Santa Clara ahead 70-68 when he caught Elijah Mahi’s airballed 3-pointer and made the putback with 1:33 to play, just before the shot clock expired. After a miss by Oweh, Graves had another point-blank attempt that missed, and Oweh was able to scramble for the ball on the floor as Kentucky called timeout.

Oweh tied it with a layup with 9.9 seconds left to set up the wild finish. Adding to the fast-moving drama, neither team called timeout in the closing seconds.

Collin Chandler and Aberdeen connected on back-to-back 3s to begin a 13-4 burst as the Wildcats attempted to build a lead in the second half. Aberdeen’s second 3-pointer in the stretch put Kentucky ahead 51-44 with 12:21 to play, but Gavalyugov immediately responded with a 3 of his own to ignite a response.

After a high-arcing 3-pointer from Mahi, Gavalyugov hit a jumper and another 3 to put Santa Clara ahead 59-55 with 7:56 remaining.

The long-range shooting was quite the turnaround from the first half, when both teams struggled with matching 4 for 15 marks from behind the arc. The Broncos led 31-29 after closing the half with a 10-3 stretch that featured seven points from Mahi.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness