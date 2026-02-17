Oscar-nominated co-writer of 'It Was Just an Accident' released from Iranian prison

No further details on any charges against Mahmoudian were immediately available. All three were released on bail.

Mahmoudian is nominated for best original screenplay at the Academy Awards, along with Nader Saeivar, Shadmehr Rastin and director Jafar Panahi. The film, a revenge drama inspired by Panahi's own time in jail, is also nominated for best international feature, as a submission from France.

“Mehdi Mahmoudian, Vida Rabbani, and Abdollah Momeni peacefully exercised their right to express their views, but the regime responded by accusing them of ‘insulting the Supreme Leader’ and ‘propaganda against the Islamic Republic,'” Panahi said in a statement Tuesday. “For years, such charges have been used as tools to criminalize thought, silence criticism, and instill fear in society. Turning a civil and peaceful act into a national security case is a clear sign of intolerance toward the independent voices of citizens.”

Mahmoudian, a writer and political activist, has previously been imprisoned multiple times, including a five-year term that ended in 2014 on charges of “mutiny against the regime.” Panahi, who has himself been jailed and put under house arrest by the Islamic Republic regime, first met him in prison.

Thousands were killed in last month's nationwide protests in Iran. International pressure has grown over the regime's crackdown on demonstrators, including a mass protest held over the weekend in Munich. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen.”