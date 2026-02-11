Oscar hopefuls including Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet gather for luncheon and class picture

The ballroom at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, was especially full of nominees for “Sinners,” the most nominated film of all time, including star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler.

Lynette Howell Taylor, elected in July as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, made her first address to Oscar nominees, and gave them a set of instructions on how to handle their acceptance speeches if they win.

“Be prepared,” she said. “Don’t say you didn’t expect it. You have a one in five chance of winning.”

She urged winners to “make it heartfelt,” not to try to thank everyone they can think of, pick one person to speak for a group of victors and hold speeches to 45 seconds.

The luncheon is a relatively egalitarian affair where big names mix with small ones and veteran nominees stand for photos with first-timers.

Craig Renaud, nominated for best documentary short for “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud,” got to chat with DiCaprio, up for best actor for “One Battle After Another,” at the tables before the group photo.

Nearby, Mohammaddreza Eyni, co-director with Sara Khaki of documentary feature nominee “Cutting Through Rocks,” talked about his film with Ethan Hawke, nominated for best actor for “Blue Moon.”

The roll call where every nominee in attendance is summoned to the stage, is the centerpiece of the gathering. It feels much like the names being read off at a high school graduation. (Nominees even get a certificate on departure that looks like a diploma. “Woo-hoo!” best supporting actress nominee Elle Fanning said when handed hers on her way out, and asked for a photo with it.)

This year's roll call, read by actor and Academy Board of Governors member Lou Diamond Phillips, began with Delroy Lindo, up for best supporting actor for “Sinners,” and ended with Teyana Taylor, up for best supporting actress for its biggest competitor, “One Battle After Another.”

The luncheon was a return to tradition after last year's was called off because it fell amid Southern California's destructive wildfires. A cocktail reception with the class picture just a few days before the ceremony replaced it.

There were many happy meetings among nominees as they arrived. Steven Spielberg, nominated for best picture as a producer of “Hamnet,” chatted in the lobby with “One Battle” best director nominee Paul Thomas Anderson. Spielberg took a photo of Anderson leaning on an Oscar statue.

Chloé Zhao, up for her second best director Oscar for “Hamnet,” hugged former academy president Janet Yang.

Jacob Elordi, who stands 6-foot-5, embraced the nearly as tall director of Sirât, Oliver Laxe, near the entrance and attracted the attention of most of the cameras in the room. Elordi is up for best supporting actor for “Frankenstein” and “Sirât” is up for best international feature.

Academy members from 88 countries voted for the nominees, Howell said proudly during her speech, and every category had at least one international nominee.