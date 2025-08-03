Osaka routs Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes to reach Montreal quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Naomi Osaka advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Sunday with the second-fastest victory of her career, routing Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes in windy conditions.

Osaka, the Japanese star who was once No. 1 in the world, had a 42-minute victory in a 2016 event in Brazilin a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ana Sofia Sánchez.