Orioles trade pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels for power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward

The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez in one of the first big moves of baseball's offseason.

The 31-year-old Ward hit a career-high 36 home runs this past season, and he'll join an Orioles team hoping to rebound after falling to last place in the AL East. To get him, Baltimore gave up the oft-injured Rodriguez, who was considered a potential ace for the Orioles but missed the entire 2025 season with elbow and lat problems.