Oregon man pleads guilty following fatal crash with community college softball team bus

The attorney listed for Dowdy in court records, Jennifer Leigh Leseberg, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Dowdy was driving his pickup truck on April 18 when he crossed a center line and crashed into a bus carrying 10 members of the Umpqua Community College softball team, state police said.

Jami Strinz, 46, described on the school’s website as the head softball coach, was driving the Chevrolet Express bus. Police said she was later declared dead at a hospital.

Kiley Jones, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. The freshman from Nampa, Idaho, played first base, according to the athletics department’s website.

The team was traveling from a game in Coos Bay, according to a statement from the school.

The other eight occupants of the bus received moderate to serious injuries, according to police.

Dowdy also was injured and was admitted to a hospital, state police said. It wasn't immediately clear what type of injuries he had or how long he was in the hospital.

Dowdy's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.