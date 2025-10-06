OpenAI and chipmaker AMD sign chip supply partnership for AI infrastructure

It calls for supplying 6 gigawatts of computing power for OpenAI’s “next generation” AI infrastructure, with the first gigawatt coming online in the second half of next year.

AMD also issued OpenAI with a warrant allowing the AI company to buy up to 160 million shares of AMD’s common stock, which amounts to about 10% of company. The warrant will vest based on two milestones tied to the amount of computing power deployed.

The agreement is a boost for AMD, which has been left behind by rival Nvidia, which has ballooned in value because its graphics processing chips are prized by AI companies.